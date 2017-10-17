George Winston to perform tomorrow night at Stiefel

The Stiefel Theatre will host pianist George Winston tomorrow night. The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday with tickets starting at $25.

According to the theatre, “George Winston grew up mainly in Montana, and also spent his later formative years in Mississippi and Florida. During this time, his favorite music was instrumental rock and instrumental R&B, including Floyd Cramer, the Ventures, Booker T & The MG’s, Jimmy Smith, and many more. Inspired by R&B, jazz, Blues and rock (especially the Doors), George began playing organ in 1967.

In 1971 he switched to the acoustic piano after hearing recordings from the 1920s and the 1930s by the legendary stride pianists Thomas “Fats” Waller and the late Teddy Wilson. In addition to working on stride piano, he also at this time came up with his own style of melodic instrumental music on solo piano, called folk piano.”

Ticket prices range from $25 to $55 and may be purchased online or at the Stiefel box office.