Eldon M. Dechant, 63, of Salina, passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2017. He was born March, 21, 1954 in Plainville, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Julitta (Dinkel) Dechant; and a brother-in-law, Charles E. Mason.

Survivors include his sister, Marietta Mason of Wichita, KS; brothers, Marvin F. (Joan) Dechant of Olathe, Ronald G. (Grace) Dechant of Scotia, NY, and Leon R. (Jana) Dechant of Ft. Worth, TX; and his eight nieces and nephews who were very special to him.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5pm with family present on Sunday, October 15, 2017 with the Rosary at 4pm at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 East Crawford, Salina.

Funeral mass will be held 10am, Monday, October 16, 2017 at St. Mary’s Queen of the Universe, 230 E. Cloud, Salina. Burial will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Salina.

Memorials may be made to OCCK, 1710 W Schilling Rd, Salina, KS 67401.

