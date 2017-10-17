Devonte’ Graham named to Bob Cousy Award watch list

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Kansas senior Devonte’ Graham has been named one of 20 candidates for the 2018 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday.

Named after Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor, now in its 15th year, recognizes the top point guard in NCAA Division I men’s basketball. A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. Graham is vying to become the second-straight Jayhawk to win the award as Frank Mason III was KU’s first-ever Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award winner last season.

The 2017-18 Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, Graham is one of two returning starters for Kansas this upcoming season. The Raleigh, North Carolina, native is a two-time All-Big 12 selection, earning second team honors last season and honorable mention accolades in 2015-16. Graham is KU’s leading returning scorer from 2016-17 at 13.4 points per game, which was 13th in the league. He ranked third in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.3, second in 3-point field goals made per game (2.6) and sixth in assists (4.1). Graham enters the 2017-18 season with 1,075 career points, which is 45th on the KU record list. His 186 3-pointers made are eighth on the KU career chart.

By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2018 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2018 Bob Cousy Award will be presented at the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show in Los Angeles on April 6, 2018.

Bob Cousy played for Holy Cross from 1946-50 winning an NCAA Championship in 1947. He was named a Consensus First-Team All-American in 1950. His success continued at the professional level as a six-time NBA Champion (1957, 1959-1963), NBA Most Valuable Player (1957) and 13-time NBA All-Star (1951-63). In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include: FRANK MASON III, KANSAS (2017), Tyler Ulis, Kentucky (2016), Delon Wright, Utah (2015), Shabazz Napier, Connecticut (2014), Trey Burke, Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011), Greivis Vasquez, Maryland (2010), Ty Lawson, North Carolina (2009), DJ Augustin, Texas (2008), Acie Law, Texas A&M (2007), Dee Brown, Illinois (2006), Raymond Felton, North Carolina (2005) and Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph’s (2004).

For more information on the 2018 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award log onto www.hoophallawards.com.

2018 Bob Cousy Award presented by College of the Holy Cross Candidates

Collin Sexton – Alabama

Manu Lecomte – Baylor

Jalen Adams – Connecticut

Trevon Duval – Duke

Jordan Bohannon – Iowa

Devonte’ Graham – Kansas

Quentin Snider – Louisville

Nate Mason – Minnesota

Joel Berry II – North Carolina

Bryant McIntosh – Northwestern

Matt Farrell – Notre Dame

Trae Young – Oklahoma

Kyron Cartwright – Providence

Shake Milton – SMU

Jaylen Adams – St. Bonaventure

Jordan McLaughlin – USC

Jalen Brunson – Villanova

Bryant Crawford – Wake Forest

Jevon Carter – West Virginia

Landry Shamet – Wichita St.

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2017-18 season*