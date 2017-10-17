Dean A. Ausherman, 98, passed away Sunday, October 15th, in Abilene. He was born September 7, 1919 in Industry, Kansas, the son of Harry S. and Anna M. (Kissling) Ausherman. growing up in Abilene and western Kansas, Dean attended local schools and graduated from Scott City High School. He had been employed by Boeing in Wichita before joining the Army Air Corps. After the service, Dean returned to the Manchester area. On April 18, 1942 married Lila M. Dennison. Most all of their married life was spent in the Manchester community. Dean was employed by KP&L until retiring in 1981. Lila preceded him in death in 2005. He enjoyed TV evangelists, Sports and the Abilene Senior Citizen Center. Dean was also preceded in death by: son, Floyd Ausherman; two grandsons, Brian Ausherman and Jeff Barry and two sisters, Guila Davidson and Vesta Jackson.

Dean is survived by: three sons, Kenneth Ausherman of Minneapollis, Charles Ausherman of Abilene and David Ausherman of Manchester; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, October 21st, at the White Cloud Cemetery west of Manchester. The family suggests memorial contributions in his memory be made to the Abilene Senior Citizen Center. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.

Share this:



Tweet

