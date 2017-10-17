Country Club Road improvements continue

Paving activities on Country Club Road will begin Wednesday, October 18. APAC Shears will be applying the base layer of asphalt from the Iron Marymount intersection to Country Club Rd and Eastborough Rd. The first step in the base layer involves spraying a hot fresh tack oil as a bonding agent.

Detour routes remain in place in advance of the closed area. Truck traffic will be detoured to Crawford St. and Simpson Rd. Residents along Country Club Rd will have access to their homes, but will need to exercise caution when entering the work zone.

Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when using the detour route and are encouraged to find an alternate route.