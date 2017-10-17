Chiefs resign C.J. Spiller

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – It’s another reunion for C.J. Spiller and the Kansas City Chiefs as the team signed him for the fourth time over the past eight months.

Wide receiver Marcus Kemp was placed on waivers to make room for the signing.

Spiller was originally signed by the Chiefs on Feb. 24, 2017. He was first released by the team on Sept. 2. Two days, he joined the club again, only to be cut a second time on Sept. 7.

Just two days later, Spiller was signed for a third time by the Chiefs….only to be cut a week later on Sept. 16.

Spiller posted his best season in 2012, rushing for 1,244 yards and six touchdowns and adding 459 yards and two scores through the air.

During the 2016-2017 season, Spiller played in six games, four games with the New York Jets and two games with the Seattle Seahawks.

Spiller played his college football at Clemson University and was drafted with the No. 9 overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2010 National Football League Draft.