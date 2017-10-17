Brenda S. Kibbe, age 74, of Emporia, KS (formerly of Concordia), died Sat., Oct. 14, 2017 at the Holiday Resort Home, Emporia, KS. She was born on Feb. 1, 1943 in Beloit, KS to Murvin F. & Mildred L. (Clark) Kibbe.

Brenda attended Cappers Foundation School in Topeka and later attended public schools in Jamestown. She was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church, Concordia. She moved to Concordia in 1968. In 2003 she moved to Emporia so her sister could help with her care. Brenda lived with cerebral palsy all her life. Brenda enjoyed puzzles and word search.

Brenda is survived by her sisters, Janyce Matthew, Concordia & Mary Jo Tubach, Emporia; niece, Sally Kennedy, Olathe & nephews, Pat Tubach, Tulsa, OK & Mark Matthew, Concordia, 3 great nieces, 3 great nephews, 1 great-great niece and 7 great-great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers in law, Lee Tubach, Richard Matthew & George Garrett.

The family selected cremation and Memorial services will be held at 1:30 pm, Sat., Oct. 21, 2017 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia with great-nephew Bryan Lopez officiating. Private family burial will be at Randall Cemetery, Randall, KS. Friends may sign the register book from 9 am to 9 pm, Fri., Oct. 20, 2017 at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to the Cappers Foundation or Cerebral Palsy Foundation in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.