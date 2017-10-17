Bond now $100K for man caught with 44-pounds of pot in Kansas

RENO COUNTY — A man charged in a drug distribution case from April was in court Monday for a bond hearing.

Dominic Holder is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

The state alleges that he had between 450 and 30,000 grams (44 pounds) of marijuana on April 15 and conspired to distribute with 31-year-old Alyssa Holler.

Holder is jailed on a $10,000 bond, but the state wanted the bond increased because he lives in Tempe, Arizona, with no connection to Kansas.

The state also noted in its motion that he conspired with Holler in the case as both traveled together in separate vehicles when they were stopped for speeding.

Holler has a bond in the case set at $100,000. The state says the bond for Holder should match because he is believed to be the primary suspect in the case. The state also says he is a flight risk.

In court, Holder argued against the increase, saying his family couldn’t come up with the money. He wanted out so he could cash in his 401k to hire an attorney. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen agreed with the state that the bond should be increased and she set it at $100,000. She denied his request for a reduction because, even with no criminal history, if he’s convicted of either charge or both, it would bring a presumptive prison sentence.

She also assigned the Regional Public Defender’s Office to represent him.

The case against the co-defendant is pending trial in front of Judge Tim Chambers. A status hearing for Holder is now scheduled for Nov. 1.