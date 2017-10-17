Animal blamed for single vehicle accident

First responders were sent to a single vehicle accident north of Salina shortly after 5:40 a.m. Monday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that 60-year-old Matthew Wagoner was driving southbound in the 4400 block of Old 81 Highway when a large animal ran in front of his 2016 GMC Sierra.

Wagoner overcorrected and drove into the east ditch. The vehicle stayed upright but Wagoner was transported to the hospital, complaining of back pain.

According to the accident report, Wagoner was wearing his safety belt.