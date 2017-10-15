Police: Cattle roam the streets of McPherson

MCPHERSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are asking for help to find the owners of cows who decided to roam the streets of McPherson Sunday.

Early Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to a report of several cattle loose in the 500 Block of West Avenue A in McPherson, according to a social media report.

Officers Trea Lott, Anthony Jones and Sergeant Ryan Olbricht responded and herded the cattle west on Avenue A and across Hwy 81 Bypass to the north end of the airport, where they left the cattle to graze.

McPherson County Communications has not been able to locate an owner for these cattle. If you know who the owner is or if they are yours, please call McPherson County Communications at (620) 245-1267