Kansas man with 2 previous convictions faces new charges

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man arrested October 3 for alleged drug distribution was back before a Reno County judge Friday for the reading of formal charges

Leroy Lowe Sr., 40, Hutchinson, is now charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, criminal possession of a handgun, interference with law enforcement and personal use drug paraphernalia.

The state alleges that he was in possession of between 3.5 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, as well as paraphernalia for distribution and personal uses.

This case now moves to a waiver-status docket on Nov. 1. He also faces a community corrections violation for an earlier case. He has previous convictions for burglary and drugs.