Kansas City man sentenced for sex with preteen girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Kansas City man has received a 40-year prison sentence for having sex with a preteen girl.

The Kansas City Star reports that 34-year-old Shaun B. Bettis will serve time for first-degree statutory rape. He also will be subject to lifetime monitoring as a sex offender.

Clay County prosecutors say Bettis knew the victim and was able to have sexual contact with her at his home while the victim’s family members were busy taking care of sick relatives.

Clay County prosecutor Daniel White says the child has experienced a series of losses in her life including the illness and death of family members, and was particularly vulnerable.