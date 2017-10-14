The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Pro-Trump states most affected by his health care decision

by Leave a Comment

WASHINGTON —President Donald Trump’s decision to end a provision of the Affordable Care Act that was benefiting roughly 6 million Americans helps fulfill a campaign promise, but it also risks harming some of the very people who helped him win the presidency.

An analysis by The Associated Press found that nearly 70 percent of those benefiting from the so-called cost-sharing subsidies live in states Trump won last November.

The number underscores the political risk for Trump and his party, which could end up owning the blame for increased costs and chaos in the insurance marketplace.

The subsidies are paid to insurers by the federal government to help lower consumers’ deductibles and co-pays. To make up for the lost funding, insurers will have to raise premiums substantially, potentially putting coverage out of reach for many.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *