Director of Community & Development Services Joins City Staff

The new Director of Community & Development Services has joined the City of Salina staff. City Manager Jason Gage appointed Lauren Driscoll after a search that generated 23 candidates from across the country.

Lauren, formerly residing in Palmer, Alaska, has over 10 years of planning experience including the role of chief of planning for the Matanuska-Susitana Borough. She was the president of the Alaska Chapter of the American Planning Association, and was recently elected to the American Planning Association National Board of Directors. Lauren also has a background in economic development, and her volunteer involvement includes numerous professional and civic initiatives. A native of Michigan, Lauren obtained a bachelor’s degree in Public & Nonprofit Administration with an emphasis in Community Development Planning from Grand Valley State University.

City Manager Gage states, “We are excited to have Lauren join our team. Her extensive planning experience and energy will help her continue and grow the many projects and initiatives in place both in the Development Services Department and throughout our organization.”

She succeeds Gary Hobbie who served as director for over 10 ½ years before retiring in July.