City of Salina announces road work for week of October 16th

On Monday through Friday, October 16 through 20, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will perform the ultrathin bonded asphalt surface maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Mon, Oct 16 Jewell, 10th to 9th Court, Beloit to Republic Vassar, Franklin to Plaza

Kenwood Park Streets

Tues, Oct 17 Wed, Oct 18 Crawford east of Briarcliff

Thur, Oct 19 Fri, Oct 20 Roach, Belmont to Albert

Arterial streets will be constructed utilizing lane closures but otherwise will be open to traffic. Residential streets may be closed to traffic between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. while the work is being completed. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work.

This type of preventative maintenance is new to Salina but has been used to help extend the life of many roads around the State of Kansas. It consists of a thin, coarse aggregate hot mix over a special asphalt membrane similar to a chip seal but placed in one pass with a spray paver. The membrane prevents water intrusion and provides a superior bond to the old asphalt. The overlay can disperse water quickly off the surface, which reduces roadway spray from vehicles and provides greater visibility and traction in wet weather. UBAS has performed well for other cities and provides a good friction surface in wet weather. UBAS can be installed quickly, and asserts a longer life-span (8-10 years) than micro-surfacing (6-7 years).

The $838,000 project is a major part of the City of Salina’s $4.7 million maintenance capital improvement program.