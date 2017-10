Salina Police saying more information will be released Monday as an investigation continues into the arrest of two women for prostitution .Captain Mike Sweeney said 22-year-old Sierra S. Dugan of Topeka and 26-year-old Amanda D. Bearden of Wichita were arrested late Thursday night on requested charges of Selling sexual relations and promotion of prostitution and the sale of sexual relations.

Sweeney said the investigation continues and more information will be released on Monday.