Third arrest made in August motel robbery and beating

by Leave a Comment

Alecia Nash

A third person has been arrested in connection with the beating and robbery of a man at a Salina motel in August.

Police Captain Mike Sweeney said 21-year-old Alecia Nash of Wichita was booked into the Saline County Jail Thursday on a warrant with requested charges of aggravated battery, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and identity theft.

Nash and 36-year-old Robert Roberts, and 21-year-old Angel Adams are accused of beating and robbing a 69-year-old Hays man at the Red Carpet Inn and Suities, at 222 E. Diamond Drive the afternoon of August 22nd. The victim suffered severe facial lacerations and two black eyes
Roberts and Adams were arrested in early September.

