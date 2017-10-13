Strong storms possible overnight Friday into Saturday

Tonight there could be elevated strong thunderstorms for central Kansas to the Kansas Turnpike from Emporia and southwest to Wichita. These storms could produce pea to penny sized hail and 50 mph winds. Chances for storms would be primarily after midnight.

Thunderstorms are possible for Saturday and Saturday night. The strongest thunderstorms could be severe with large hail and 60 mph winds. The best chance for severe weather will be along and east of K 61 while strong thunderstorms with small hail are more likely to the north and west.