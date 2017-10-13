Police: Suspect used double-blade knife in Kansas robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to find a suspect.

Just after 7p.m. Thursday, police responded to 102 SW 37th Street in Topeka for a report of a robbery at the Kwik Shop, according to Police Lt. Aaron Jones.

It was reported that a tall black male entered the store wearing a black hoodie and a purple bandana over his face, displaying a double-bladed knife and demanding money.

The suspect did escape with cash southeast from the business next to a Silver Honda Element with dents on the rear of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Topeka Police Department or Crime Stoppers.