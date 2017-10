A 3-year-old Salina girl is in a Wichita hospital with burn injuries she suffered Thursday night in a Salina home.

Captain Mike Sweeney said officers were sent to the home of the girl about 10 p.m. Thursday night. The girl suffered burns and was taken to Salina Regional Health Center, then later transferred to Via Christi St. Francis.

Sweeney said the injuries were non life threatening, and more information is expected to be released on Monday.