Friday October 13 High School Football Scores

Andale 17, Buhler 6
Attica/Argonia 52, Kiowa County 6
Baldwin 53, KC Bishop Ward 6
Basehor-Linwood 33, KC Piper 0
Bishop Miege 63, Eudora 7
Burlingame 70, Valley Falls 0
Caldwell 62, Hartford 0
Caney Valley 54, Eureka 0
Central Plains 64, Ellinwood 0
Columbus 41, Baxter Springs 0
DeSoto 52, Spring Hill 7
Derby 59, Salina South 14
Frontenac 44, Parsons 0
Galena 41, Cherryvale 8
Goessel def. St. John, forfeit
Humboldt 38, Erie 0
Ingalls 52, Rolla 0
KC Schlagle 47, KC Northeast, Mo. 0
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 56, Pleasant Ridge 0
Moscow 48, Minneola 0
Nemaha Central 21, Sabetha 7
Norwich 62, Burrton 6
Olpe 40, Chase County 0
Pawnee Heights 63, Fowler 0
Pittsburg Colgan 42, Yates Center 0
Pleasanton 72, Chetopa 0
Pretty Prairie 49, Ashland 0
Rawlins County 50, Quinter 0
Rock Hills 54, Linn 6
Sedgwick 41, Moundridge 7
Silver Lake 68, Oskaloosa 0
Smoky Valley 36, Rock Creek 0
South Central 58, Fairfield-Cunningham 0
Spearville 64, Satanta 16
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 49, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 0
Weskan 57, Western Plains-Healy 12
West Franklin 46, Central Heights 8
Wichita Campus 35, Hutchinson 7
