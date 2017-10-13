The Salina Post

Friday October 13 High School Football Scores

Friday’s Scores

Andale 17, Buhler 6

Attica/Argonia 52, Kiowa County 6

Baldwin 53, KC Bishop Ward 6

Basehor-Linwood 33, KC Piper 0

Bishop Miege 63, Eudora 7

Burlingame 70, Valley Falls 0

Caldwell 62, Hartford 0

Caney Valley 54, Eureka 0

Central Plains 64, Ellinwood 0

Columbus 41, Baxter Springs 0

DeSoto 52, Spring Hill 7

Derby 59, Salina South 14

Frontenac 44, Parsons 0

Galena 41, Cherryvale 8

Goessel def. St. John, forfeit

Humboldt 38, Erie 0

Ingalls 52, Rolla 0

KC Schlagle 47, KC Northeast, Mo. 0

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 56, Pleasant Ridge 0

Moscow 48, Minneola 0

Nemaha Central 21, Sabetha 7

Norwich 62, Burrton 6

Olpe 40, Chase County 0

Pawnee Heights 63, Fowler 0

Pittsburg Colgan 42, Yates Center 0

Pleasanton 72, Chetopa 0

Pretty Prairie 49, Ashland 0

Rawlins County 50, Quinter 0

Rock Hills 54, Linn 6

Sedgwick 41, Moundridge 7

Silver Lake 68, Oskaloosa 0

Smoky Valley 36, Rock Creek 0

South Central 58, Fairfield-Cunningham 0

Spearville 64, Satanta 16

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 49, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 0

Weskan 57, Western Plains-Healy 12

West Franklin 46, Central Heights 8

Wichita Campus 35, Hutchinson 7

