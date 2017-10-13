Arrest made in September Murder

Salina Police have made an arrest in the September murder of a Solomon man whose body was found in a car in southwest Salina. The following release was distributed by Salina Police Friday morning:

On Sunday, September 10, 2017 at approximately 10:12 a.m., officers were sent to 721 Seneca in reference to a deceased person in a vehicle. Upon arrival, they found a silver colored 2003 Lincoln Town Car parked in the driveway. Inside the vehicle was a deceased person identified as Raul Lopez-Vargas, 52, of Solomon, Kansas. The case was determined to be a homicide. Over the course of the investigation, evidence was obtained that lead to the arrest on October 12, 2017 of Leobardo Velasquez, 38 year old male, of Salina, Ks. Velasquez was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of S.7th about 3:40p.m. He was booked into the Saline County Jail on one count of First Degree Murder.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released and any future inquiries will be directed to the County Attorney’s office. We are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Salina Police Department at 826-7210. If you wish to remain anonymous you may contact the Salina/Saline County Crimestoppers hotline at 825-TIPS. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000

The following video is from Friday morning Salina Police briefing with Captain Mike Sweeney: