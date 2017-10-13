The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Another earthquake shakes north-central Kansas

by Leave a Comment

USGS image

JEWELL COUNTY — Another earthquake shook north central Kansas on Friday. The quake at 9:13 p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7 and was centered approximately 4 miles southeast of Mankato, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This week is the 4th quake in Kansas this week. On Wednesday at 6:29p.m. a quake measured a magnitude 3.1 and was centered approximately ten miles northwest of Harper, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
On Tuesday a magnitude 2.5 quake was centered approximately 19 miles southeast of Salina, according to the USGS.  On Sunday a 2.6 magnitude quake was centered four miles east of Harper.
There are no reports of damage or injury from Friday’s quake.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *