Another earthquake shakes north-central Kansas

JEWELL COUNTY — Another earthquake shook north central Kansas on Friday. The quake at 9:13 p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7 and was centered approximately 4 miles southeast of Mankato, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This week is the 4th quake in Kansas this week. On Wednesday at 6:29p.m. a quake measured a magnitude 3.1 and was centered approximately ten miles northwest of Harper, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

On Tuesday a magnitude 2.5 quake was centered approximately 19 miles southeast of Salina, according to the USGS. On Sunday a 2.6 magnitude quake was centered four miles east of Harper.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Friday’s quake.