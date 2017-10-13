Alleged hate crime at K-State blamed on severe weather

MANHATTAN —The Kansas State University Police Department has concluded the investigation of damage to a Sukkah and vehicles and determined that severe weather caused the damage. A Sukkah is a temporary Jewish gathering place, according to a media release from KSU.
K-State Police received a report of damage to a Sukkah and multiple vehicles between Marlatt and Goodnow halls on Friday, Oct. 6. The investigation began as a possible criminal damage to property report, but after interviews, research and further investigation, police determined that the damage was caused by Friday night’s thunderstorms, heavy rain and high winds. No malicious intent was discovered.
Police were contacted by eyewitnesses who saw the Sukkah tumbling in the wind during the storm with no people around it. A witness saw the Sukkah resting on a vehicle in the adjacent parking lot. Police have determined this took place between 10 p.m. and 10:09 p.m. on Friday based on witness statements and time stamps on photos shared with police. The investigation uncovered damage to additional vehicles parked in the area.
“We now consider this case closed and have determined no crime has taken place,” said Lt. Bradli Millington, K-State Police public information officer.
Comments
Gason Jage says
How have we come to this low of a point in societal evolution? Our ancestors fought wild beasts just to put supper on the table for their families, and we have to call the police every time the wind blows? How can we possibly survive without a government agency to investigate everything that might be suspicious while we cower in our safe spaces and point fingers? I hope Elon Musk gets his Mars rocket perfected soon, I volunteer to be the first one aboard. Better yet, load it full of liberals and let us have our country back.
Wham! says
“Hate Crime Blamed on Severe Weather.” Is Mother Nature a racist bigot? Did Mother Nature ever have ties to Neo Nazi propaganda? The investigation should NOT be closed on this case. K-State Police are covering up the details to protect Mother Nature’s true agenda…. to destroy very poorly constructed Sukkahs across the U.S. Only gale force winds could damage some temporary construction fence and a $3.00 Harbor Freight Tarp. Why was nothing else damaged in the area?
Older and wiser says
EXACTLY what I said
Amazing how a thinking person
Solved a crime , 100 miles away
Without seeing the evidence
These liberals are CRYBABIES