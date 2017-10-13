2 Kansas men jailed after shots fired during chase in Iowa

UNDERWOOD, Iowa — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas man on numerous charges after a high-speed chase in in which gunshots were fired at a sheriff’s deputy in Iowa.
Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, the Pottawattamie County Iowa Sheriff’s Office reported in a media release that one of its deputies tried to stop a car matching the description of a stolen car.
The car sped off west on Interstate 80. The car left the interstate at the Underwood exit and was forced into a ditch on a rural road, where it stopped.
The two men fled on foot, but the driver identified as 25-year-old Brandon J. King of Scranton, Kansas was soon caught. The Sheriff’s Office says the passenger 18-year-old John P. Detimore of Burlingame, Kansas. entered a pickup truck but was caught after the pickup got stuck in a cornfield.
Authorities say the deputy was not hit by the gunshots. Court records don’t yet show charges against the men.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Leave a Reply