Woman distracted by spider sends SUV airborne

A 33-year-old Salina woman was sent to the hospital after launching her vehicle off of a culvert on Simpson Road yesterday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that Shelby Umscheid was southbound on Simpson road at around 10:40 a.m. yesterday when she became distracted by a spider in her 2005 Ford Escape. Umscheid left the roadway and drove off of a culvert- the vehicle then ramped approximately 60 feet into a field, landing on all four tires.

Umscheid was transported to Salina Regional Health Center, complaining of back pain. She was properly restrained, according to the accident report.

Sheriff Soldan said that the undercarriage of the vehicle was heavily damaged.