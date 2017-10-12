UPDATE: Body of missing 86-year-old Kansas woman found

HUNNEWELL, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say an 86-year-old woman who disappeared after leaving a Kansas casino has been found dead near the state’s southern border with Oklahoma.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Westmoreland says Dixie Adair may have left her car after it became stuck in mud on a rural dirt road. Her body was discovered Thursday about 200 feet from her car in the southern part of the county.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation had issued a Silver Alert for Adair, saying she went missing Monday morning after a trip to the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane near Wichita. She lived in Rose Hill, which is less than 10 miles northeast of the casino. An aircraft eventually spotted her car 40 miles to the south. She apparently had become lost.

MULVANE, Kan. –The search continues for a missing Kansas woman. On Tuesday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert.

It is believed that 86-year-old Dixie Adair, a white female from Rose Hill, who is 5 ft. 4 in. tall, 180 lbs., with blue eyes, blonde hair, and a fair complexion, was headed west on Highway 81 after leaving the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kan. She also may be driving a 2011 white 4-door, Toyota, Camry with Kansas disabled tag: 88398. She may be disoriented.

Adair did stay the weekend at the casino and left the casino property alone at 10:20 hours on Monday in her vehicle westbound towards Highway 81. Dixie Adair does have a heart condition and does take medication for her heart condition. Kansas Star Casino did report that Dixie Adair did seem to be disorientated when she left the Casino property and left her luggage at the front desk area. Brett Adair reports that it is out of character for his mother to be gone this long and to not answer her cellphone.

Contact has been made with several local jails, hospitals, and other casino within Kansas and Oklahoma and no one has reported to have been in contact with Dixie Adair. Attempts have been made to try to ping the cellular phone, which Dixie Adair may or may not have, has come back unsuccessful at this time.

If contact is made, please contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at (316) 322-4254.