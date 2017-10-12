The Oak Ridge Boys at the Stiefel- tickets on sale tomorrow

The Stiefel Theatre announced this week that The Oak Ridge Boys “Shine the Light Tour” will make a stop in Salina on April 6. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday.

In a press release announcing the show, the theatre said “The Oak Ridge Boys have one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs have spawned dozens of Country hits and a Number One Pop smash, earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades. Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring four decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition, to a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere. And each remains as enthusiastic about the process as they have ever been.”

Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased over the phone by calling 785.827.1998 or at the Stiefel Box Office. Ticket can also be purchased online at www.stiefeltheatre.org