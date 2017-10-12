The Salina Post

Steelers QB chooses Kansas K-9 unit for grant

photo Bonner Springs Police

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY ‑The Kansas City Chiefs won’t play the Steelers until Sunday but the Pittsburg quarterback has new fans in Kansas.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation this week selected the Bonner Springs Police Department’s K-9 program for a grant.

On social media they shared “Officer Bargerstock, and K-9 Scout would like to thank the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation for choosing our department to receive a grant for our K-9 program. We are grateful for the grant opportunity the foundation provides to Police Departments and their K-9’s across the nation, and that we could be a part of it.”

Roethlisberger is scheduled to face the Chiefs at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

