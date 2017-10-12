Red Cross blood drive held in honor of young Riley Scott

GYPSUM – Riley Scott, 11, loves animals and dreams of one day becoming a veterinarian. For the past year, Riley put her dreams on hold to fight neuroblastoma and Type 2 von Willebrand disease.

Riley’s treatment includes blood transfusions a couple of times a week. Yet, Riley doesn’t let her illness stop her from living life to the fullest – making blessing bags for the homeless, playing on her iPod and spending time with her brother and friends.

The community can honor Riley and help other patients needing blood at an American Red Cross blood drive Monday, Oct. 23 , from 2-6 p.m. , at the First Baptist Church, 807 Spring St.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who donates the blood that Riley receives,” said April Tow, Riley’s mom. “I can’t thank each donor individually, but I can pay it forward and help ensure blood is available for others.”

The Red Cross urges eligible donors of all blood types to help support cancer, organ transplant and other patients by donating blood this month. Nearly 1.7 million new cases of cancer are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. this year. Cancer patients, like Riley, may need blood products during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.

To make an appointment for the blood drive in honor of Riley Scott, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767 ) and use Gypsum.

How to donate blood

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.