Police: Skeletal remains found in Reno County

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains across the tracks behind the Home Depot, 1907 East 17th Avenue in Hutchinson.

It appears that it was a homeless person who had set up camp at that location, according to Police Lt. Marty Robertson. The body had been there for an extended period of time.

The remains were discovered by another homeless person looking for a place to live.

Robertson says there is no evidence at this time of foul play.