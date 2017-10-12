PKM Steel Service Game of the Week- Solomon at Bennington

The PKM Steel Service Game of the Week will feature the Bennington Bulldogs and the Solomon Gorillas.

The Bulldogs are coming off of their only loss of the season, falling 48-14 at Victoria last week. They started their season out with a blowout win at Herington and went on to win their next four games decisively. Over those next four weeks, they took down Little River 42-20, St. John’s/Tipton 56-6, Thunder Ridge 62-14 and Lincoln 54-6.

Last week’s contest at Victoria saw the Knights carry a 30-8 lead into the half. Bennington had the only score of the third quarter but Victoria put it away with 18 points in the fourth to win the contest 48-14.

Solomon has also chalked up some decisive wins this season to carry a 4-2 record into Friday night. They opened their season with three straight wins over Canton-Galva, Herington and Gossel. Their first loss of the season came at the hands of Little River, 50-26. They dropped to 3-2 with a week five loss to Osborne before taking down Lincoln 38-6.

Tomorrow’s game will be held at Bennington with kickoff set for 7 p.m.