Mexican national indicted for unlawful re-entry in SW Kansas

WICHITA – Roberto Garcia-Zaragosa, 58, a citizen of Mexico, was charged Wednesday with unlawfully re-entering the United States after being convicted of an aggravated felony and deported.

He was found Sept. 20, 2017, in Seward County, Kan, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall in the District of Kansas.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement Removal Operations investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Anderson is prosecuting.

In all cases, defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The indictments merely contain allegations of criminal conduct.

