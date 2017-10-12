The Salina Post

Citizen Boards’ volunteers needed

by Leave a Comment

The City of Salina is currently accepting expression of interest forms for vacancies that currently or will soon exist on the following citizen boards, commissions and committees:

  • Accessibility Advisory Board
    • Youth Member
  • Board of Zoning Appeals
    • Youth Member
  • Building Advisory Board
    • Youth Member
  • Business Improvement District Design Review
    • Property Owner within the Business Improvement District
    • Youth Member
  • Community Art & Design
    • Youth Member
  • Convention & Tourism
    • Youth Member
  • Disciplinary Advisory Board
    • Citizen-at-Large within City Limits
  • Heritage Commission
    • Youth Member
  • Housing Authority
    • Youth Member
  • Human Relations Commission
    • Citizen-at-Large
  • Library Board
    • Youth Member
  • Parks & Recreation Advisory Board
    • Youth Member
  • Planning Commission
    • Citizen-at-Large
    • Outside Representative
    • Youth Member
  • Salina Community Economic Development Organization
    • Citizen-at-Large
  • Solid Waste Management Committee
    • 3rd Class City Representative
    • County-at-Large Representative
    • Youth Member

If you are interested in serving the community by becoming a member of one of these boards, commissions or committees, you are asked to complete an expression-of-interest form by November 17, 2017. An expression-of-interest form or more information may be obtained from the City of Salina website, www.salina-ks.gov, under the tab “City Government” then “Boards & Commissions” or by visiting the City Clerk’s Office, 300 W. Ash, Room 206. If you have any questions, please call (785) 309-5735.

