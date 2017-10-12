Citizen Boards’ volunteers needed

The City of Salina is currently accepting expression of interest forms for vacancies that currently or will soon exist on the following citizen boards, commissions and committees:
- Accessibility Advisory Board
- Youth Member
- Board of Zoning Appeals
- Youth Member
- Building Advisory Board
- Youth Member
- Business Improvement District Design Review
- Property Owner within the Business Improvement District
- Youth Member
- Community Art & Design
- Youth Member
- Convention & Tourism
- Youth Member
- Disciplinary Advisory Board
- Citizen-at-Large within City Limits
- Heritage Commission
- Youth Member
- Housing Authority
- Youth Member
- Human Relations Commission
- Citizen-at-Large
- Library Board
- Youth Member
- Parks & Recreation Advisory Board
- Youth Member
- Planning Commission
- Citizen-at-Large
- Outside Representative
- Youth Member
- Salina Community Economic Development Organization
- Citizen-at-Large
- Solid Waste Management Committee
- 3rd Class City Representative
- County-at-Large Representative
- Youth Member
If you are interested in serving the community by becoming a member of one of these boards, commissions or committees, you are asked to complete an expression-of-interest form by November 17, 2017. An expression-of-interest form or more information may be obtained from the City of Salina website, www.salina-ks.gov, under the tab “City Government” then “Boards & Commissions” or by visiting the City Clerk’s Office, 300 W. Ash, Room 206. If you have any questions, please call (785) 309-5735.
