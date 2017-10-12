Burglar vandalizes car, takes cash and clothing

Salina Police are investigating a vehicle burglary and vandalism.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that sometime between 10 p.m. on Oct. 10 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 11, a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am parked on the 400 block of South College was broken into. Authorities say that the suspect was able to get one of the rear windows off track to get into the vehicle.

Once inside, the suspect used a pen to write vulgar statements inside the car. They also stole a wallet containing over $600 in cash, a financial card, licenses and some clothing.

The total estimated loss and damages were estimated at $1,050.