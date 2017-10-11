Sporting goods store employee arrested for stealing $16,000 in merchandise

A 22-year-old Dick’s Sporting Goods employee was arrested for felony theft after the business discovered a $16,000 discrepancy in their inventory.

Salina Police say that between July 15 and Oct. 10, Damarcio McCoy, of Salina, had acquaintances pretend to make transactions for items. He would then void the transaction at the register and let them leave with the merchandise. This gave the appearance of a transaction and let them make it out of the door, according to authorities.

Sgt. James Feldman said that the business, located at 2450 South Ninth, uncovered the scheme after looking into a $16,000 hole in their inventory. That is when they uncovered a large number of voided transactions by McCoy.

McCoy was arrested for felony theft and booked into the Saline County Jail.