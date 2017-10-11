Sporting goods store employee arrested for stealing $16,000 in merchandise

Salina Police say that between July 15 and Oct. 10, Damarcio McCoy, of Salina, had acquaintances pretend to make transactions for items. He would then void the transaction at the register and let them leave with the merchandise. This gave the appearance of a transaction and let them make it out of the door, according to authorities.
Sgt. James Feldman said that the business, located at 2450 South Ninth, uncovered the scheme after looking into a $16,000 hole in their inventory. That is when they uncovered a large number of voided transactions by McCoy.
McCoy was arrested for felony theft and booked into the Saline County Jail.
Comments
bestfriendaward says
Life lesson #4 – Nothing in this world is free! And when you get a job and are responsible for anything that has to do with money, always remember…. they have tons of security in place just to make sure you are not ripping them off! Because DUH….stealing is a CRIME!!
2ndhandlion says
What a shocker