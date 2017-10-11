Shirley June Douglas, age 84 of Macon, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 6, 2017 at the Cedarview Cottages of the Loch Haven Nursing Home in Macon, Missouri.

Born June 8 1933 in Norway, Kansas, the daughter of Victor Leroy and Ruth (Price) Thompson. On January 1, 1955 in Concordia, Kansas, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Douglas who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Kevin Douglas of Columbia, Missouri, Sheila Thurman and husband Terry of Atlanta, Missouri, and Judi Turner and husband Kendall of Clive, Iowa; three grandchildren, Luke Thurman and wife Amanda, Lauren Davis, and Chandler Davis; one great grandchild, Jude Thurman; one sister, Jeanneane Chapel of Assaria, Kansas; one sister-in-law, Opal Thompson of Norway, Kansas; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Her parents, three brothers, and two sisters preceded her in death.

Shirley had been an employee for many years at KCOM Outpatient Clinic and later Truman State University Health Clinic. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, reading, and writing.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Belleville Cemetery in Belleville, Kansas.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 10, 2017 with the family receiving friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home in Belleville, Kansas.

Memorials in memory of Shirley June Douglas may be made to the American Heart Association.