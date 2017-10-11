Sheriff: Woman dies in Dickinson County fire

DICKINSON COUNTY —The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of fatal Tuesday fire in Dickinson County.

Just before 8:30a.m fire crews responded to the fire at a home in the 200 Block of South Lincoln in Enterprise, according to Sheriff Gareth Hoffman.

Fire crews found the home fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Once inside, they found the body 48-year-old Patricia Humes, according to Hoffman.

Fire District Number One and the Abilene Fire Department assisted the Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department in fighting the blaze.