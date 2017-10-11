Police: Murder suspect captured in attic of Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting death in Mississippi.

After acting on information the suspect may be hiding in a residence in the 2700 Block of SE Jefferson Avenue in Topeka, officers and K9 located the subject in an attic area of a residence shortly after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lt. Colleen Stuart.

Police transported Travis R Conners, 27, to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a Fugitive from Justice warrant.

Police in Meridian, Mississippi, say witnesses identify Conners as the man who shot Donnikia Clark in the face after an argument. Clark later died at a hospital.

Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose says Conners could be charged with manslaughter or murder depending on the investigation. Dubose says Conners has indicated he will waive extradition and could be back in Meridian by the weekend.

Police say Conners is also suspected in the September robbery of a store in Meridian.