Mary Elizabeth Rowland, age 57 of Longford, loving and devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother joined our Lord in Heaven on Wednesday, October 4th, 2017. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on April 27,1960 to Eugene and Mary Ellen McElhaney. She was the youngest of four children. She lived her life devoted to family, community, and her faith. Mary had a knack for caring for others, and loved spending her time playing with her grandkids, who lovingly referred to her as “Grammie”.

Mary was employed by Country Place Senior Living and Lincoln Elementary, she was very hardworking and dedicated; this is a testament of her devotion to serve others. Mary’s smile and ability to light up a room will forever live on in the hearts of those that knew and loved her.

Mary is dancing in heaven with her father Eugene McElhaney and her beloved grandson Tommy Watt.

She will be deeply missed by her Mother Mary Ellen McElhaney of Clay Center KS, Brother Sam McElhaney, Clay Center, KS and 2 sisters Deborah Reynolds of Greers Ferry, AR; and Rebecca Troyer, CC KS Daughter Wendy Kiewel and Husband David of Longford, KS and grandchildren Janae Shivers and Karsen & Kynli Kiewel; her son, Dennis W. Gavin and wife Jillian of San Antonio TX and grandchildren James, Kyrsten, and Bailey; and her son David W. Gavin and wife Courtney of Salina Kansas, and “grand-dogs” Crumb and Huxley. Mary was very excited about the expected arrival of her first great-grandchild, Peanut. Mary will also be sorely missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mary will be especially missed by her devoted friend Jeffery Gerard of Concordia.

Funeral Service: Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 10:30 AM at Bethel United Methodist Church in Longford, KS

Visitation will be Monday, October 9, 2017 from 3-8 PM with the family greeting friends from 4-6 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Rowland Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home.