Marilyn L. Mowrey, 82, of Sterling, passed away Thursday, October 5, 2017, at her residence in Sterling. She was born August 23, 1935 in Sterling, Kansas, the daughter of Wilber and Violet Paul Mowrey. She graduated from Sterling High School with the class of 1955. Marilyn was a near lifelong Sterling resident. She worked 42 years for the Sterling College in the cafeteria and as a housekeeper. Marilyn enjoyed going fishing in her spare time. She is survived by her niece, Suzanne ; sister-in-law, Delores Mowrey of Hutchinson; and lifelong friend, Connie Green of Sterling. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, W. Fredrick and Maurice Mowrey. Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M., Friday, October 13, 2017 at Sterling Community Cemetery with Pastor Michael Gray officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sterling Public Library in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

