Kansas game wardens seize bow, bobcat over hunting violations

TREGO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on illegal hunting charges.

Kansas Game Wardens received a tip of an archery deer hunter who shot a bobcat out of season, according to a social media report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism.

The wardens had a vehicle description, a few pictures and knew the suspect was somewhere on the Smoky Hill River in Trego County.

Wardens were able to find the area of the suspect by matching up identifiable landmarks in the pictures which in turn led to finding the suspect’s vehicle.

During the investigation, it was determined the suspect had shot a bobcat out of season and did not possess a valid fur harvester license. The bobcat and bow were seized as evidence. Charges are pending, according to the KDWP&T.