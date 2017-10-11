John Jensen, 87 died October 7, 2017 in Clay Center, KS. He was born on August 19, 1930 in Clay Center, KS, the son of Romeo and Ruth (Lakin) Jensen. John was reared in Clay Center. He worked at Star and Skyline Theaters and he also briefly worked for the Rock Island Railroad. He married Irene Fouse on February 1, 1953. John started working for Clay Center Public Utilities in 1952 at Utility Park and Clay Center Zoo, retiring in 1995. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clay Center where he was a Deacon and Sunday School Secretary.

Survivors:

Wife: Irene Jensen, Clay Center, KS

Son: Greg and wife Mary Jensen, Clay Center, KS

Son: Donn Jensen, Salina, KS

Brother: Fred and wife Sally Jensen, Clay Center, KS

Sister: Esther Bechtel, Freemont, NE

9 Grandchildren and 9 Great-grandchildren

Half-sisters: Janet Parks, Ruthie Pomeranz, Evelyn Knudson, Judy Johnson and Kathy Wentz

Funeral Services: Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 10:30AM at the First Baptist Church in Clay Center, Kansas

Minister: Rev. Matthew Coleman

Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas

Visitation: will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 from 3-8PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.

Memorials: First Baptist Church, Clay County Museum, or Utility Park c/o the funeral home.