Herbert “Grant” Kubick, 82, died Saturday, October 7, 2017 at his home near Westfall. He was born June 16, 1935 in Ellsworth County to Harry William and Thelma Irene (Magden) Kubick.

Grant married Darlene June McGuire in Ellsworth on September 7, 1957. She preceded him in death in 2011.

Grant served his country in the Korean War as a member of the United States Marine Corps. He was a retired commercial electrician and member of IBEW Local Union 124. He also loved to hunt and fish.

Grant is survived by his daughter, Laura Lea Kubick of Los Angeles, CA; great granddaughter, Khloe Love Kubick; sister, Hazel Haralson (Charles) of Murrayville, GA; a host of nieces and nephews and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debra Ann Lancaster; grandson, Kevin Kubick; grandson, Joshua Richie; sister, Rose Marie; and brother, William.

Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service: 3:00 p.m., Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home with burial following in Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Salina or Ellsworth American Legion Post 174, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.