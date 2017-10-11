Harold R. Schrag, 86, of Moundridge, KS, and formerly of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at Pine Village in Moundridge, KS. He was retired from NCRA Refinery where he had worked in the de-coker unit.

Harold was born on September 4, 1931, in Moundridge, KS, the son of Andrew J. and Lilly (Waltner) Schrag. He graduated from Moundridge High School. On August 3, 1955, Harold was united in marriage to Gloria Faye Stucky at Eden Mennonite Church in Moundridge. They were married 52 years until her passing on July 22, 2008.

He was a member of New Hope Evangelical Church, V.F.W. Post #2715, and O.C.A.W. Local #58, all of McPherson.

Harold was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War.

Survivors include: two daughters, Brenda Jansen (Richard) of Wichita, KS and Diane Knight (Chuck) of Moundridge, KS; siblings, Beth Schrag of Newton, KS, Robert Schrag (Jompa) of Fayetteville, NC, and Jean Arnette of Shawnee, KS; sister-in-law, Joyce Schrag of Salina, KS; six grandchildren, Branden Jansen, Jenna Pike (Travis), Stacy Gramza (John), Nathan Knight (Jennifer), Ethan Knight, and Chelsey Knight; three great-grandchildren, Charlotte Pike, Logan Gramza, and Claire Pike.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife; daughter, Linda Lou Schrag; and brother, Joel Schrag.

The visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 12, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 9:30 AM, Friday, October 13, at McPherson Cemetery with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM, Friday, at New Hope Evangelical Church, McPherson with Rev. Jim Keil officiating.

Memorial donations may be given to New Hope Evangelical Church or Moundridge Senior Center in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.