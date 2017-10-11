Gerald D. Massey, 86, of Sterling, went home to the Lord on Thursday, October 5, 2017. He was a lifelong resident of the Sterling Community. He was born December 23, 1930 on the family farm north of town. The son of Irvin and Frenchie Massey. Gerald was a dairy farmer, owned Massey’s Shoe Store, and the Sterling Bowling Alley. He loved playing weekly card games with his longtime buddies. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Ken and Kevin Daily; and sister, Betty Jean Elbl. Gerald is survived by his wife, Juanita Massey of the home; four children, Jill Broyles of Greely, CO, Craig Massey of Bristow, OK, Teresa Rife of Sterling, and Linda Nelson of Andover, KS; nine grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M., Monday, October 9, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with Pastor Richard Fisher officiating. Burial will be at the Sterling Community Cemetery, Sterling. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M., Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church, Nickerson or Hospice of Rice and Reno County in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

Share this:



Tweet

