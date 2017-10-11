Eileen M. Cox, 91, of Haddam, KS, died October 3, 2017 at Cedarwood Assisted Living in Fairbury, NE.

The funeral service was 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 4, at the Morrowville Christian Church. Pastor Ron Brown officiated. Sheila Ouellette was organist and Ed Durst sang, “In the Garden” and “Amazing Grace.”

Pallbearers were Bill Slater, Jim Frager, Todd Baker, Terry Frager, Gerry Frager, Willard Zenger and Charles Mosteller. Honorary pallbearers were Steve Frager, Bob Tegethoff and Jonathan Terpening.

Burial was in the Haddam City Cemetery.

Eileen was born May 18, 1926, near Morrowville, KS, daughter of Raymond R. and Grace M. (Mayberry) Frager. She graduated from Morrowville High School.

She married Vance Terpening. He preceded her in death in 1963.

In April 1970, she married Dean Cox. They were married for 47 years. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2017.

Eileen served as the Washington County Clerk for many years.

She enjoyed doing wood crafts with Dean, quilting, and painting. Eileen was a member of the Morrowville Christian Church.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Frager; sister, Virginia Mosteller; and a granddaughter, Carol Terpening.

Survivors include her sons, Harold (Teresa) Terpening, Abilene, KS, and David (Faye) Cox, Seward, NE; daughter, Joyce (Don) Shutts, DeWitt, NE; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home.