Dwight G. Becker, 87, of Galva, KS, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 7, 2017, at The Cedars, McPherson. He was a retired foreman for Hesston Corporation and was a farmer.

Dwight was born on August 19, 1930, in Galva, KS, the son of Herman A. and Dehlia E. (Unruh) Becker.

He was a member of Lone Tree Church of God in Christ, Mennonite.

Survivors include: two sisters, Arletta Koehn of Galva, KS and Ava Nell Becker of Galva, KS; nephews, Jay A. (Angel) Koehn of Galva, KS and Jarold Koehn of Canton, KS; niece, Joan (Jim) Norden of Lindsborg, KS; and several great-nieces & great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother-in-law, Otis Koehn; and nephew, Jeffrey Koehn.

The visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, October 11, at Lone Tree Church of God in Christ, Mennonite, in rural Galva, KS. Burial will follow at Lone Tree Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Lone Tree Church of God in Christ, Mennonite or Kindred Hospice in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.