Dwight A. Beeson, 89, Washington, died Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at the Centennial Homestead Nursing Home in Washington.

A graveside funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 7, at the Vining Cemetery, Vining, KS.

Dwight was born February 19, 1928 at rural Clifton, KS to Earl and Grace (Peterson) Beeson. He attended Pleasant Peak School thru the 8th grade.

Dwight raised cattle and farmed in the Clifton area. He enjoyed watching baseball, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and going to the Washington Sale Barn on Wednesdays, to watch the sale and visit. He moved to Washington after he retired, but still drove to Clifton to help his friends.

Survivors include his sisters, Earlene Sterling, Clay Center, Winona McKnight, Louisana; friends and caretakers, Jerry and Sue Long and girls; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Wayne Beeson; and sisters Geneva Johnson, Nina Caldwell and Lorraine Brunell. A memorial fund is established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home, PO Box 157, Washington, KS 66968.