Don E. Washmon, 55, died October 7, 2017 at his home in Sterling. He was born September 12, 1962 at Ft. Hood, Texas the son of Thomas E. and Linda L. Conley Washmon. Don has been a resident of Sterling since 1974 formerly of Ogden, Ft. Riley and was a former employed at the Sara Lee Company. He is a member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Sterling, enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Cubs fan. His survivors include his daughter, Paige R. Washmon of Wichita, his father, Thomas E. Washmon of Sterling, brother, Jeffery and Kate Washmon of Sterling. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Washmon and brothers, Anthony Washmon and Thomas L. Washmon. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Sterling with Pastor Dale Jordon officiating. Inurnment will take place at the Sterling Community Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Heart Transplant, St. Luke’s Foundation, 4225 Baltimore Ave. Kansas City, Mo. 64111, in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

